A village church in Devon has started a fundraiser to help stop the sound of its clock chiming through the night after a complaint from a local.

All Saints Church in Kenton has housed its clock since 1910 but after a resident recently made an official complaint, it is now looking for the communities' support.

The church hopes to appease unhappy residents with a new mechanism to turn off the automated bells during the night.

A spokesperson for the church said the works will cost around £2,000.

As a church we want to serve everyone in our community as best we can. Kenton Church

"The complaint we received refers to the noise of the church clock in Kenton which strikes throughout the night, as opposed to the church bells which have not been rung since the pandemic," the church spokesperson explained.

The church confirmed the official complaint referred to the sound of the clock, rather than the sound of the bells.

The church also confirmed the environmental health team at Teignbridge Council had measured the noise level and found it was higher than permitted under current regulations.

£2000 The cost of installing mechanism that will stop clock chiming through the night.

"While some residents of Kenton don’t mind hearing the clock striking at night and find it comforting, we are nonetheless obliged to comply with the law," the spokesperson continued.

"The Parochial Church Council is currently seeking to raise the funds required – in the region of £2000, to have a mechanism fitted that will turn off the clock chimes during the night."

The church said a temporary measure had been put in place to try and dull the sound of the clock chimes.

"We will continue to work with Environmental Health and the residents of Kenton to resolve this matter and look forward to the time when regular bellringing can resume again," the statement ended.

