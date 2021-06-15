A Somerset man has been jailed for sharing terrorist material and possession of explosives.

Dean Morrice was found to have extreme right wing material at his home in Paulton including manuals about how to make guns and guerrilla warfare.

Counter terrorism officers also found a 3D printer at his home along with evidence he was trying to make a weapon.

He also had a superimposed video showing him playing guitar on top of footage showing a terrorist attack being carried out.

After a 15-day trial at Kingston Crown Court, a jury found Morrice guilty of 10 charges - eight unanimously and a further two by a majority verdict.

The 34-year-old, of Pithay Court, was charged with:

Three counts of dissemination of terrorist publication, contrary to section 2 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

One count of encouraging terrorism, contrary to section 1 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2006

Four counts of possession of a document or record for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 58 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000

Two counts of having an explosive substance, contrary to section 4 (1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Jurors heard the 34-year-old had footage where he was superimposed onto a video of a terrorist act which he went on to share with others. He was playing guitar in the video, which depicted harrowing scenes.

Morrice used communication channels to send memes and videos which encouraged terrorism. The content included the use of anti-Semitic imagery, neo-Nazi propaganda and suggested support for a race war.

The investigation team also found the manifesto of other extreme right-wing terrorists and documents which included other convicted terrorist manifestos in his possession.

Morrice superimposed himself onto a video of a terrorist act. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The court heard a 3D printer was discovered at his home along with evidence to suggest he was trying to build a weapon.

This is the first terrorism case to take evidence obtained by use of a 3D printer to court.

Morrice was also found to have other explosive substances in his possessions along with manuals about how to make guns and guerrilla warfare.

Morrice was arrested on 20 August last year and searches were carried out in Paulton, near Bath, as part of the investigation.

The investigation was led by by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

A 3D printer was discovered during a search of Morrice’s address along with evidence to suggest he was trying to construct a weapon. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

On Monday 14 June, Morrice was jailed for 23 years – 18 years custodial with a further five years for what the judge described as his dangerousness.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “The evidence in this case has shown that Morrice had a clear extreme right-wing ideology and had terrorist intentions.

“He was also in possession of terrorist literature including ‘weapon and militia manuals’ and distributed this to further aid his warped ideology and try and encourage others.

"The evidence showed that he actively encouraged terrorism to others with his toxic ideology and had the intention and potentially the capability to commit one himself.

Area Commander for Bath and North East Somerset Chief Inspector Steve Kendall said although incidents like this are rare people should remain vigilant, as people with extremist views "can live absolutely anywhere".

“While he evidently had the intent to equip himself with harmful substances and a weapon, there is no reason to believe any attack was imminent," he added.

“If you are concerned about someone’s behaviour please contact us. We will be able to help with support, and where necessary, take appropriate action.”

