The country will be able to "get ahead of this current wave" by delaying the easing of coronavirus restrictions for four weeks, according to a Bristol vaccine expert.

Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol, is a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI). He said there is "very promising evidence" vaccinations are breaking the link between coronavirus infections and serious illness.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Finn shared his belief the vaccination programme is reducing the number needing medical treatment and will allow further restrictions to be eased.

“I do think that we are seeing a position where there are fewer seriously ill people in the context of an increasing number of infections, and that’s extremely encouraging.”

Professor Adam Finn is a member of the JCVI, which advises the UK Government on immunisation. Credit: ITV

He added the four-week delay to the easing of the final coronavirus restrictions will enable the country "to get ahead of this current wave."

“In the past, the lockdown simply pushed cases into the future, people were not infected but they were still vulnerable.

"This is different. We’re giving ourselves time to get people immune and so those people will not get sick when the virus starts to spread about… So, yes, the additional four weeks is extremely welcome and I hope, like we all do, that that’s enough.”

Professor Finn said the vaccination rollout means "we're getting into a better and better place every day."

He added that a decision on whether to vaccinate children and those under-18 will be made "quite soon".

