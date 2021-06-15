A woman was left stranded and shouting for help for two hours off the Cornish coast - after swimming out to a fishing boat while 'intoxicated'.

The RNLI said the 25-year-old had been drinking and decided to swim out to the boat where her boyfriend was on board at Bossiney Haven at around 2.45am on Sunday 13 June.

The woman was too weak to climb on board or swim back to shore and so was left stranded in the sea without help as the crew slept.

After two hours of her shouting, the crew heard her and pulled her on board. The Port Isaac inshore lifeboat crew was sent at 6am to check she was ok.

A statement from the RNLI said: “Due to her condition Falmouth Coastguard requested the presence of Port Isaac RNLI to assess her clinical state and administer any medical help if required."

The crew decided she was recovering from her ordeal and carried on with a warning as they took her back to Padstow Harbour.

She was then handed over into the care of friends who were advised what to look out for if her condition changed.

The woman was also given safety advice about entering the water at night and while intoxicated.

The RNLI said: “Around 190 people lose their lives at the UK and Irish coasts each year, and over half never even planned to enter the water.

“Cold water shock is triggered in water temperatures lower than 15C – the average temperature of UK and Irish waters is 12C.

“So even in the summer, the water temperature is cold enough to cause cold water shock, which can steal the air from your lungs and leave you helpless in seconds.

“As part of the RNLI Respect the Water campaign it is our goal to halve the number of accidental coastal deaths by 2024.”

