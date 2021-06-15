Pensioner seriously injured after being hit by car in Cornwall

An 81-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries in a collision in Cornwall.

Police have arrested a 57-year-old man from Looe on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He remains in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the crash, which happened on Fore Street in Looe at around 12.55pm on Monday 14 June, involved a black BMW Z4.

The pensioner was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the BMW were not injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who can help police with their inquiries or has information about the collision are urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 and quoting log number 431 of the 14th June 2021.

Read more: