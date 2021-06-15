Woman dies in cliff fall near Dorset's Durdle Door

A woman has died after falling from a cliff at a popular coastal spot in Dorset.

It happened just after 3pm on Monday (June 14) at Man o' War beach, near Durdle Door and Lulworth.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating the circumstances.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "At 3.07pm, Dorset Police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth.

"Officers attended together with other emergency services colleagues. Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident."

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed fire crews from Bere Regis, Dorchester and Weymouth attended to support emergency services.

