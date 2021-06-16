A 20cm unexploded mortar shell has been discovered by builders in an Exeter back garden.

Well Oak Park in Wonford was partially closed to the public this by police officers on the afternoon of Wednesday 16 June. A 50m cordon also saw homes evacuated.

A bomb disposal unit attended the scene and made it safe, according to eyewitnesses.

Police confirmed the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team called out to the scene and have taken the device away.

Multiple police vehicles closed parts of Well Oak Park to the public.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Well Oak Park, Exeter, this morning at around 10am with a report that builders had unearthed a 20cm long unexploded mortar shell.

"A 50-metre cordon was put in place and four households evacuated while the Royal Navy’s EOD team collected the object."

It follows the discovery of a World War Two-era bomb in the centre of Exeter in February, which led to 2,000 homes being evacuated and damage to properties when it was detonated by the Ministry of Defence and police.

