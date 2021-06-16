Covid case rate 'doubling every few days' in Cornwall

Cases of coronavirus are doubling "every few days" in Cornwall, according to the council.

The authority is now asking those in the hospitality industry to test themselves twice a week for Covid-19 using a lateral flow test.

Coronavirus cases in Cornwall remain below the national average, but cases are particularly prevalent among 16 to 29-year olds who work in hospitality.

The warning is partly driven by fears the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, is more transmissible.

In a statement, Cornwall Council said the UK Government's decision to delay the easing of restrictions beyond the original target of 21 June "confirms that caution is still needed, and that Covid-19 still poses a serious threat to our communities."

Director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Rachel Wigglesworth said: “We’re asking anyone working in the hospitality industry to help themselves stay safe and protect their work colleagues by testing twice weekly using rapid lateral flow tests.

“While our case rate is still below the national average it has risen sharply. Now is the time to act to bring the rate back down.

"I would urge everyone to make twice-weekly testing part of their routine so we can identify cases even when people have no symptoms. Rapid Lateral Flow Tests are free of charge and can be picked up from your local pharmacy or ordered online.”

Deputy regional director and NHS regional director of public health for Public Health England South West Professor Mike Wade has supported this suggestion. He warned one in three people with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms but are still infectious.

He said: "The way to limit the spread of all variants is the same: keep your distance, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, cover your nose and mouth when inside, keep buildings well ventilated and meet people from other households outside."

He also encouraged people to take the vaccine when offered.

The vaccines are the most important tool we have against COVID-19. Thousands of lives have already been saved because of them. Professor Mike Wade, Public Health England South West

“It is absolutely vital to get both doses as soon as they are offered to you, to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants. Evidence shows that vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from Delta variant.”

Malcolm Bell, the chief executive of Visit Cornwall, said we "must redouble our efforts to help all of us to get back to a more normal life as soon as possible".

"Ensuring testing takes place regularly and abiding by the guidelines is the fastest and most effective way of achieving that goal,” he addded.

Cornwall Council's advice for those working in hospitality:

Ask your employer about supplying lateral flow tests or pick up tests from a pharmacy

Self-isolate if you are identified as a close contact by your employer or Test and Trace

Get both doses of the vaccine when offered

Make sure customers use QR codes or take contact details to speed up Test and Trace

Reinforce 'Hands - Face - Space' and ensure indoor areas are ventilated

Make sure customers and staff wear face coverings, unless exempt

