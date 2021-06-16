Driver dies in lorry and car crash on busy Gloucestershire road

A man in his 50s has died after a crash on the A46 in Gloucestershire.

The collision occurred around 8:20pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 15 June) between Teddington Hands roundabout and Aston Cross traffic lights.

It involved a grey Renault Megane and a white HGV, and resulted in the road being closed overnight.

The driver of the Renault, from the Droitwich area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The driver of the HGV - a man in his 30s from the Workshop area - was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after receiving injuries not considered to be serious.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Information can be given to the police by completing an online form referencing incident 480 of 15 June, or by calling 101 and quoting the same incident details.

The road reopened on Wednesday (June 16) morning.

Read more: