Heroic dog Digby saves woman at police incident in Exeter

A dog from Devon has been hailed a hero after helping a woman at an incident in Exeter.

Digby was deployed after emergency services responded to the woman on a busy road near the city on Tuesday (June 15).

The dog works for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, supporting crews who are exposed to trauma.

But after arriving at the scene, he quickly made an impression on the woman - who agreed to work with the emergency services after asking if she could meet Digby.

‘He did something amazing’

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the fire service praised Digby for his timely intervention.

"He did something amazing and helped save a young woman," the post said.

'We were at the incident as part of a multi-agency response. Police negotiators were speaking with the woman but the situation was becoming increasingly worrying.

''One of the fire crews had the idea to bring along Digby, our ‘defusing’ dog.

''Digby helps crews who have been exposed to trauma during talking therapy ‘diffusing’ sessions.

''When Digby arrived, the young woman immediately swung her head round to look, and smiled.

''This got a conversation started about Digby and his role at the fire service.

''We wish the woman involved all the best in her recovery.''

If you need someone to talk to, contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their website here.

