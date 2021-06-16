A property in Exeter where twin brothers were killed may be redeveloped into two homes, following new planning proposals being put forward.

109 Cowick Road was the site of the brutal double killing of Dick and Roger Carter, both 84, in February 2019.

Now the family of the victims have submitted plans for the second time to redevelop the property and have appealed for sensitivity.

Plans to convert the house into two detached properties were originally proposed in July 2020, but withdrawn earlier this year following an overwhelmingly negative reaction from locals.

New plans have now been drawn up by the family, who say they need to sell off part of 109 Cowick Lane after the tragic circumstances of the loss of their uncles.

The proposals intend to redevelop 109 Cowick Lane. Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service.

The plans were submitted to Exeter City Council this week. The redevelopment would see the former vegetable garden, used for the brothers' horticultural business, as the location for the houses and driveways. It would be sited next to the existing property.

A statement with the application says:

“The point of the outline application is to establish the principle of creating a pair of semi-detached plots so that the plots can be marketed and give them some confidence in what could be achieved, while giving them freedom to exercise their creative flair to give each dwelling its individuality."

Responding to the previous outcry that the property should not be turned into two homes, the statement says:

“Surely one should be fully utilising appropriate sites within areas zoned and appropriate for residential purposes and previously developed land, before imposing on valuable green field sites.

“By no stretch of the imagination is this a green field site and the presence of the outbuilding once used for business purposes would establish it as previously developed land if any stronger case were needed. Surrounded by dense housing and a wide main road junction, the site is clearly in an established built environment.”

And appealing to those who objected to the previous scheme, the statement calls on them to show more sensitivity this time around. It says:

“We stress this is simply an outline application by the family who need to sell off part of 109 Cowick Lane after the tragic circumstances of the loss of their uncles.

"The main house has fallen into disrepair which they would like to see restored. The walled garden and outbuildings are now sadly an under-utilised space, once a thriving market garden business set up by the brothers.

109 Cowick Lane before the death of the two brothers in February 2019.

“I would appeal to a few of those who complained so harshly that some sensitivity be shown after such a tragic event. Some issues raised are wild speculation unfounded in fact.

“The family also cares about their environment and the local ecology – but the place to address many of these aspects would be at the detailed application stage, and they would appreciate more supportive comments rather than the negative.”

The application for the two homes will be considered by Exeter City Council at a later date, with a further application needed before approval can be given or any work can begin.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, who killed the Carter brothers and also Anthony Payne, 80, was found not guilty of murder for all three by reason of insanity.

He is currently being held at Broadmoor High Security Hospital until doctors decide it is safe for him to be released.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporter Service

