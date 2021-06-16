A man has died after attempting to save a child who had gotten into difficulty in a river in Plymouth.

Around 8pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 15 June), police officers and paramedics responded to a report of a man entering the River Erme near Station Road, Ivybridge, to save a child who was struggling in the water.

But the man himself got into trouble and was confirmed dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

His next of kin have been informed, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The child, meanwhile, was taken to hospital.

“It was reported that he went into the water to help a child in difficulty," a force spokesperson said.“Emergency services attended. Sadly a man was declared deceased at the scene. His next-of-kin are aware.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

