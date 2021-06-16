Serious lorry and car crash shuts busy M5 junction in Gloucestershire

A serious crash involving a car and a lorry has closed the A46 junction with the M5 in Gloucestershire.

The road was closed in both directions on Tuesday (June 15) evening after the crash happened around 8.30pm.

Emergency services attended and Gloucestershire Police carried out “complex investigation work” overnight.

But the road closure is expected to remain in place until at least 10am today (June 16), with traffic diverted elsewhere.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

“Gloucestershire Police are on scene carrying out complex investigation work,” Highways England said.

“Once investigation and recovery work complete, an inspection of the road will be undertaken to check if there is any surface damage.”

“Traffic is being diverted via local roads.”

Diversion details

Lorries and HGVs travelling on the M5 heading to Evesham are advised to travel to J10, exit on to the A4019 towards Cheltenham.

Take the A435 travelling northbound through Pittville and Bishops Cleeve to join the A46 at Teddington.

