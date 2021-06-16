Tributes have been paid to a "kind, intelligent, funny and popular" man who died in Bristol Harbour at the weekend.

Joseph Omar, from Hampshire, was one of four people who got into trouble in the water near Narrow Quay on Sunday 13 June.

A huge rescue mission was launched and three of the group were rescued but sadly 23-year-old Joseph could not be found. Police divers found his body in the water on Monday 14 June.

In a statement released by Avon and Somerset Police, his family and partner said: “Our Hooley (Joseph) we can’t believe we – your mother, brothers, sisters, nephews and partner Georgie – are writing this.

“You were everything to us. This is unimaginably sad.

“Joseph was one of the most kind, intelligent, funny, and popular people you could ever have the pleasure of meeting.

“He touched the lives of many and lit up every room he entered.

“This tragedy has broken all of our hearts.”

An additional tribute from his partner Georgie said: “He was my present and my future, to think of anything else is unbearable.

“Hooley this is beyond words, so young and so perfect and taken from us so soon.

“We are all in bits and only the thought of seeing you again one day gets us through this.

“We love you.”