Play video

Watch Caron Bell's report on the village's reaction to the fire

A community in Wiltshire is pulling together after a devastating fire at the Bromham Social Centre.

The blaze began around 10am on Monday 12 June and burned for 12 hours, completely destroying every room in the single-storey building - including a man's flat.

People have already raised £9,000 for Adam Dempsey, after he was left with just his phone and the clothes he was wearing when the fire began.

"I had everything I owned in that flat. I've lived here for seven and a half years, and everything I've owned before that point and I've collected since, was there."

He added: "I didn't pick up anything. I had my phone and the clothes I was wearing and that's what I walked out the flat with... and that's what I've got now."

Adam Dempsey's flat was completely destroyed by the fire, leaving him with just his clothes and phone.

The Owl Community Pub was based inside the building and has also been burned to the ground. Manager Sue Dolman said the centre was "such a hub to the village" and described being warned by a passer-by of the fire about to engulf the building.

"I was in [the pub] doing my paperwork... and someone shouted to me, 'the roof's on fire,' and I said, 'no, it's probably just smoke - they're doing work on the roof.' And he said, 'No, your roof is on fire - get the fire brigade!'"

The Owl Community Pub formed part of the centre, which was "such a hub to the village."

It is thought the blaze began when work to repair the roof of the building caused a bird's nest tucked into the roof to catch fire. Flames then spread throughout the building under the roof, causing a large, uncontrollable fire.

Now villagers hope they will be able to rebuild the community centre, creating a bigger and better venue than before.

Reverend Ruth Schofield, a local rector in Bromham, says the fire will "consolidate all of the kindness already shown in the village" and that it will "draw us together again as a community."

Read more: