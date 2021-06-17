Boats and cars left on a slipway in Plymouth have been badly damaged following a suspected arson attack.

At least six vessels and two vehicles were affected by the fire, which broke out on a slipway underneath the Tamar Bridge on the night of Wednesday 16 June.

Fire crews from across the city were sent, including Camels Head, Crownhill and Greenbank stations.

Pictures from the scene:

The fire broke out in the early hours. Credit: BPM Media

Boats destroyed in the blaze. Credit: BPM Media

After extinguishing the fire in the early hours, crews confirmed arson was suspected.

No-one is believed to have been hurt in the fire.

The matter has been left with Devon and Cornwall Police to investigate.

