Edna 'Polly' White's funeral procession goes through Plymouth

A fleet of ice cream vans drove around Plymouth in tribute to an ice cream seller who died.

Edna ‘Polly’ White worked as an ‘ice cream lady’ in Plymouth for almost 50 years and has been described as a "legend” in the city who was “loved by everybody”.

She is most well-known for being one-third of popular Plymouth trio "JonJon, Ruby and Polly", who ran an ice cream van up on the Hoe every spring and summer for decades.

JonJon and Ruby Soft Whip was predominantly run by Polly's son Jon - known as JonJon - and daughter-in-law Ruby.

JonJon died in 2008, causing Polly to become more involved in the business to help keep it going.

Locals say it is now "the end of an era" as Polly died a fortnight ago, six months after Ruby died.

Tributes for Polly have praised her kind-nature and generosity - remembering her for regularly giving out ice creams for free to children, dogs and the emergency services.

A close family friend and former employee Keith Stephens said: "Polly was a lovely person. She used to do the Swilly ice cream route years ago and was well-known and loved by everybody.”

He added: "Everybody knew their special [the Jon Jon Ruby and Polly Special: fresh raspberries and ice cream with clotted cream served in a tub]."

She'd give free ice creams to children, dogs and the emergency services - I've started doing that after her. Keith Stephens

Polly's funeral, which was live streamed, took place today at 10.45am at Weston Mill Cemetery on Thursday 17 June.

Polly started her journey at Wordsworth Road with ice cream vans following. The procession then went through the Hoe before going through North Prospect Road and down to Weston Mill.

During the drive around Plymouth, the convoy stopped for around five minutes at "Polly's spot" on the Hoe so friends and neighbours could pay their respects.

Paying tribute to Polly, friend of 15 years and owner of Just Chilling ice cream van, Terry Young said: "She was a legend."

Only a small lady but she would drive anything whether it had power - steering on not - it didn't phase her! Terry Young

He added: "She would jump in and drive and sometimes could only just see over the steering wheel! But Ruby and Polly together were inseparable.

"So many people used to go on the Hoe to get an ice cream as they were famous for their raspberry tub with ice cream and clotted cream, which was delicious and enjoyed by so many.

"It was an honour and a pleasure to have known them, they will be sadly missed."

Another friend, Britney Jane Foliance said: "This is an end of the era. The family served Plymouth and the Hoe for many years.

"Sadly now all have passed away. They have been part of the Plymouth ice cream trade for 50 years"

