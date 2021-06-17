Fly-tipping costs Somerset man £2k after he was caught on CCTV

A man who fly-tipped electrical items and household waste on the outskirts of Bristol has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and costs.

Anthony Painter, of Highcroft, Woolavington in Bridgwater, admitted fly-tipping waste in Long Ashton during a hearing at North Somerset Magistrates' Court.

He dumped household rubbish including cardboard, plastic, electrical items and tiles and metal in Yanley Lane.

But he was spotted on CCTV and North Somerset Council tracked him down using his vehicle registration.

He was given a £1,386 fine, a victim surcharge of £139 and was ordered to pay compensation of £79.48 and costs of £510.

North Somerset councillor Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable and has a negative impact on our local environment and communities.

“All incidents of fly-tipping in North Somerset are fully investigated by our teams and we issue fixed penalty notices or prosecute individuals when sufficient evidence is found."

People who find fly-tipped waste are encouraged to report it online to the council as soon as possible at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/flytipping.

