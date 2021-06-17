A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for the family of a man who died while rescuing his stepdaughter from the River Erme in South Devon.The man - named locally as Reza - died after jumping into the river to save his stepdaughter. At around 8pm on Tuesday 15 June, police officers and paramedics responded to a report of a man entering the River Erme near Station Road, Ivybridge, to save a child who was struggling in the water.The man got into trouble and was confirmed dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.His next of kin were informed, according to Devon and Cornwall Police. The child, meanwhile, was taken to hospital.

Flowers and candles have been left on the River Erme where the tragedy happened. Credit: ITV West Country

Two fundraising pages have been set up on behalf of Reza’s family, to help fly him home to Shiraz in Iran.

So far they have raised more than £7,000 so Reza’s body can be sent to family in Iran and to fund a memorial service in his home town.Daisy Cooper, a friend of Reza's, said on the fundraising page: "On Tuesday, 15th June 2021, Reza's stepdaughter got into some difficulty in the River Erme, located in Long Timber Woods, Ivybridge.

Being the hero Reza was, he jumped in and saved her, but unfortunately was unable to save himself as he was a non-swimmer. Daisy Cooper

"This goes to show how selfless Reza was, and he showed this every day. He leaves behind his girlfriend and 19-month-old little girl, as well as lots of friends and colleagues who all saw him as family."We are trying to raise funds so Reza can be flown to his home country, to be laid to rest in peace with the presence of the rest of his family."We are also wanting to hold a memorial service for Reza here in Ivybridge so all who knew him can show their love and respect for him."Any donations will be greatly appreciated. Anything extra will go towards helping his girlfriend and their little girl."

The other fundraising page has been organised by Heidi Moissard, a friend of Reza's girlfriend.