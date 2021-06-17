Play video

Lyn Mitchell becomes one of the oldest people ever to wing-walk

A great-grandmother from Gloucestershire took to the skies to raise money for charity - becoming one of the oldest people ever to wing-walk.

Lyn Mithcell, from Chedworth, climbed onto the wings of a plane on Wednesday 16 June which flew with her strapped to the top.

The 90-year-old told ITV News West Country: “I'm fit and I'm well - why shouldn't I do something like this.”

It's something a bit different out of the ordinary it's not something everybody does for their 90th birthday. Lyn Mithcell

Lyn plans to donate any sponsorship money to the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, after recovering from breast cancer three years ago.

Dare-devil Lyn said her 90th birthday and her experience with cancer prompted her to take on the challenge and do something to help others.

Lyn's family were there to support. Credit: ITV West Country

Lyn lost her mother and two aunties to cancer, and was diagnosed herself in 2018.

Since making a full recovery, she decided to step out of her comfort zone - to 700ft in the air - and help others by wing-walking on a biplane from the 1940s at Rendcomb Airfield.

The mother-of three has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who were supporting her from the ground and across the country.

Macmillan fundraising manager Jemma Luker said: "We're in awe of Lyn's indomitable spirit to raise money for people affected by cancer, particularly when Lyn has experienced it herself.

"It's not every day you hear about a 90-year-old going wing-walking, so we can't thank Lyn enough for her support.

"It will make a real difference by helping Macmillan be right there for more people with cancer, here in Gloucestershire and across the UK."

