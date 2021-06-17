'More than 100' graffiti tags painted on Swindon businesses

More than 100 graffiti tags have been painted on businesses across Swindon, prompting a police appeal.

Swindon Police has released a picture of two people they want to track down.

They said more than 100 tags were painted around the city centre at the weekend.

PC Scherene Clarke, from Swindon Community Policing Team, said: “We believe all these incidents are linked and we have been carrying out detailed enquiries, including viewing CCTV footage and liaising with Swindon Borough Council.

“We now have an image of two people who we need to speak to as part of our investigation.

“If you recognise these people or if you saw anything on Sunday 13 June between 8pm and 9pm in the town, please call me on 101, quoting crime reference 54210056869, or email me on Scherene.Clarke@wiltshire.police.uk.”