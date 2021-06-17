A teenage boy who was cycling to work was assaulted after a collision in Gloucester.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened just before 4.50am on Wednesday 16 June.

The 16-year-old boy had been riding his bicycle on Ermin Street in Brockworth when there was a collision at the junction of Moorfield Road with a black car being driven by a man.

The victim was knocked to the ground. Police say it has been reported the driver left his vehicle and punched the teenager in the head.

The driver then returned to his vehicle, turned the car around and travelled on Moorfield Road in the direction of the Churchdown area.

He was described as being a white man, aged between 40 and 50, of a medium build, around 5ft 11ins in height, with brown hair which was balding and brown stubble on his chin. He was wearing blue jeans and a red and grey check shirt.

It is thought he may have been driving a black Vauxhall Corsa or a Nissan Micra.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to contact them.

A number of cars are reported to have driven by at the time and police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area.

The victim was left with a lump and bruising to his head and is shaken up by the incident.

Anyone with information can submit this to police online by completing this form and referencing incident 92 of Wednesday 16 June.

