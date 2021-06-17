A woman from Somerset has denied murder during an appearance at Bristol Crown Court.

Hayley Keating, 31, was arrested after Matthew Wormleighton, 45, was found stabbed to death at a house in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil.

Police were called to the home at 4.45am on 14 May and discovered Mr Wormleighton who had been injured.

He was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and died shortly afterwards. A post mortem examination gave his cause of death as a single stab wound.

Police called to the house in Chilthorne Domer found Mr Wormleighton dying from a single stab wound. Credit: BPM Media

Keating, of Chilthorne Domer, appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link from HMP Eastwood Park on Thursday 17 June.

She denied murdering Mr Wormleighton on 14 May.

Judge Martin Picton adjourned the case for a seven-day trial on 13 December - although the case could be heard on an earlier date elsewhere from Bristol.

Hayley Keating was remanded in custody.

Avon and Somerset Police say that Mr Wormleighton's family are being supported by officers.