Bristol street covered in a sea of England flags

A street in Bristol has been completely swamped by a sea of England flags as fans get behind the team in the Euros.

Torrington Avenue in Knowle West has been adorned in the flag of Saint George with every one of the 88 houses on the street displaying the flag in some form.

England began their bid for European Championship glory with a 1-0 victory over World Cup finalists Croatia and flags are once more becoming a familiar sight on our streets.

Everywhere you look on Torrington Avenue, there's a flag Credit: BPM Media

But residents in this road appear to have got a little carried away - or entered into their own competition of 'who can put up the most flags?'

Perhaps the patriotic display is enough to give Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and the rest of team the push they need to go all the way to the final.

Read more: