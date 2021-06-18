Extra patrols planned after suspicious incident in Little Stoke

Officers are currently investigating a suspicious incident that happened in Little Stoke on Wednesday 16 June.

At approximately 6pm, a man driving a van approached a 12-year-old girl in the Hawkesley Drive area. The girl immediately went home and told her family who reported it to the police.

The man was said to be white, with short dark hair and wearing a blue polo shirt with a white stripe on the collar.

The van was described as dark grey, with slightly tinted windows and black seats. The inside cover of the driver’s door was also missing. The van is believed to have been going in the direction of Little Stoke Lane.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing as Avon and Somerset Police tries to establish what happened and who the man is.

Neighbourhood Inspector Clive Summerill said: “This is a particularly concerning incident and one that is being investigated thoroughly.

"The victim did absolutely the right thing by not going with the unknown male, finding a safe space and telling an appropriate adult so it could be reported to us.

"We would like to reassure the public we are not currently aware of any having any other similar incidents reported to us, but would urge anyone who has witnessed something like this to contact us.

"We appreciate there is likely to be some concern within the local community and we will be conducting additional high-visibility patrols in the area as a result."

