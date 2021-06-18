Teenagers in Devon and Cornwall get first Covid jabs as cases continue to rise

All adults in the West Country have now been invited to book their appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination.

However, there is growing concern about a new spike in cases across Devon and Cornwall.

Latest figures show 153 positive tests in the county in the past 24 hours, and 668 in the past seven days- a 400% increase on the previous week.

Read more: Boats and cars on Plymouth slipway torched in suspected arson attack

Martin said he feels 'much safer'. Credit: ITV News

18-year-old Martin Cooke, who had his first jab at Home Park in Plymouth on Friday, said: "I feel like the more people who have this jab, we can get back on track with things. I feel a lot safer.

"There are a lot of people in my position who have been held back with a few things, like being able to go out and socialise, but hopefully we can get back to doing those things."

Although vaccine take-up is high in the region, the NHS is launching one final push to encourage as many young people as possible to sign up.

Read more: Hospitality crisis forces Gylly Beach Café to close two days a week

NHS bosses are urging young people to book their jabs. Credit: ITV News

Sue Wilkins, director of mass vaccination in Plymouth, said: "We're getting to the end. We've opened up vaccines for every adult in this country."

A spike in new Covid cases is causing some concern - particularly in Cornwall. But crucially, hospitalisations and deaths are not currently showing the same trend.

Stithians showground today passed the milestone of 100,000 jabs, and more than 700,000 have been administered across the Duchy.

Read more: