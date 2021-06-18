Wally the walrus visits the Isles of Scilly

Play video

Video footage by Rafe Ward

An arctic walrus, thought to be the popular Wally, has paid a visit to the Isle of Scilly.

This is the latest sighting of special visitor since late May, when he was last seen off the Cornish coast.

Dan Jarvis from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said on Facebook: "The rare visitor is the same young male that spent a number of weeks in South Wales earlier this year, before passing through Cornwall and down the Bay of Biscay.

"His last known sighting was in Bilbao in Spain, two weeks ago.

"The animal's movements are being monitored by a number of conservation and welfare organisations to keep an eye on his health. Although he seems to be coping well out of his regular habitat, he has been seen often.

"It's hoped that he is now finally returning north and will get back to his native home in the Arctic again soon."

The group and the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust are asking people to give Wally plenty of space, not to approach or follow him and to respect him while he visits the island.

They added: "Given that he has been travelling large distances he could already be exhausted and will need plenty of rest before he moves on again."

If anyone is concerned about the welfare of the walrus, the public is asked to ring British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.

Read more: