A new public park described as the biggest the South West has seen in 50 years has been announced.

The park at the Brabazon estate in Bristol will be built near where homes are currently under construction at the former Filton Airfield.

The park will be on the border of Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Developer YTL is building the neighbourhood alongside the new Bristol Arena, which is expected to open in 2024.

A CGI of the Brabazon development at the former Filton Airfield. Credit: YTL Developments Ltd

A public park had already been pledged as part of the plans for the 2,600-home development, as well as employment space, up to three new schools, a health centre and retail and leisure facilities.

YTL describe the park as "the largest new urban public park to be created in the South West in the last 50 years."

However, it will still be dwarfed by Bristol's biggest parks such as Ashton Court and the Downs, with it being a similar size to Page Park in Stape Hill.

Work on the park's design will be completed by Grant Associates.

A 3D model of the Brabazon neighbourhood showing how it will look when complete Credit: Bristol Live

Seb Loyn, planning and development director at YTL Developments, described Brabazon as a "landmark project for North Bristol".

He said: "Grant Associates have been a key partner to date in developing the vision for Brabazon as a thriving new neighbourhood for Bristol - and with the new YTL Arena Complex now fully approved, our delivery plans are stepping up a gear.

"Brabazon Park will be a key interface between the Arena and the new neighbourhood."

An interactive visual on the developer's website suggests the park will have a children's play area, seating and gravel walkways set among the grass and trees.

