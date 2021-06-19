Pop-up vaccine clinic in Bristol sees young people queue across a park

Young people queued across a Bristol park today to get their coronavirus vaccines at a pop-up vaccination centre.

The community first dose walk-in hub at Eastville Park was opened up to anyone over the age of 18 who lived locally.

With no appointment needed, queues formed before it opened at 11am.

“We have waited a long time for this,” said one young person in the queue. “It is great to have a walk-in clinic like this.”

People queue at Eastville Park for their Covid jab. Credit: Bristol Live

People have been able to book online at centres like the mass vaccination venue at Ashton Gate. But with a comparatively lower take-up of the vaccine in areas like Easton, St Pauls, Eastville and Barton Hill, health chiefs decided to make it as easy as possible for people to get their jabs.

Local councillor Marley Bennett watched the set-up of the clinic. He said:

“It's brilliant to see how many people are taking advantage of the pop-up vaccine clinic in Eastville Park today. Getting vaccinated is the best single thing we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from Covid.”

Elsewhere the Bath and West showground was also providing walk-in appointments for those aged 18 and over.

