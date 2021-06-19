The Bristol schools and nurseries where air quality breached pollution limits

The air quality outside nearly 270 schools in Bristol and the surrounding areas has fallen below pollution limits set by the World Health Organisation.

Data collected by charity Earthsense shows there are a total of 269 schools in Bristol postcodes where the air quality exceeds limits for poisonous chemicals.

The charity claims the data is the “most comprehensive and up-to-date” sample of its type - and shows children are learning in “an unhealthy environment”.

“The charity reviewed the air quality outside schools because children are particularly vulnerable to its impacts and spend a significant amount of time at school,” a spokesperson said.

“Starting in the womb, toxic air can harm children’s health, causing or triggering asthma, damaging lung development, and as revealed on Clean Air Day 2020, it can even affect their ability to learn.”

The air quality outside nearly 270 schools and nurseries in Bristol and surrounding areas breached pollution limits, according to the study.

The World Health Organisation has set limits for particles like nitrogen dioxide, which are tiny.

But despite their small stature, regular exposure from an early age can cause long-term respiratory disease, heart problems and cancer.

They come from burning fuels and other materials, including vehicle exhausts, fuel stoves, home burners and even dust from car brake pads.

‘Unequivocally too high’

The director of public health at the World Health Organisation, Dr Maria Neira, described the study’s findings as “harmful” for children’s health.

Schools should be safe places of learning, not places where students are at risk of health hazards. There is no safe level of air pollution, and if we care about our children and their future, air pollution limits should reflect WHO guidelines. Dr Maria Neira, World Health Organisation

Where are the schools located?

The 269 secondary schools, primary schools, infant schools and nurseries that were found to have levels of air quality that breached guidelines have been broken down into Bristol postcode areas.

BS1 (City centre) = 6 schools

BS2 (St Pauls, St Phillips, Kingsdown) = 11

BS3 (Bedminster, Ashton, Southville) = 12

BS4 (Brislington, Knowle) = 20

BS5 (Easton, Lawrence Hill, Barton Hill, St George) = 17

BS6 (Cotham, Redland, Montpelier)= 15

BS7 (Bishopston, Horfield, Lockleaze) = 14

BS8 (Clifton, Hotwells, Failand) = 9

BS9 (Stoke Bishop, Westbury-on-Trym) = 11

BS10 (Henbury & Southmead) = 7

BS11 (Avonmouth, Shirehampton, Lawrence Weston) = 4

BS13 (Hartcliffe, Bishopsworth, Bedminster Down) = 12

BS14 (Hengrove, Stockwood, Whitchurch) = 11

BS15 (Hanham, Kingswood) = 16

BS16 (Downend, Fishponds, Emersons Green, Staple Hill) = 35

BS20 (Portishead) = 1

BS23 (Weston-super-Mare) = 1

BS30 (Longwell Green, Cadbury Heath, Warmley) = 14

BS31 (Keynsham, Saltford) = 9

BS32 (Almondsbury, Bradley Stoke) = 6

BS34 (Patchway, Stoke Gifford) = 11

BS36 (Frampton Cotterell, Winterbourne) = 7

BS37 (Chipping Sodbury, Yate) = 4

BS39 (Paulton, Clutton, Pensford) = 8

BS40 (Chew Valley) = 4

BS41 (Long Ashton, Dundry) = 3

BS49 (Congresbury, Yatton) = 1

Read more: