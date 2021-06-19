Play video

Watch the relieved family are reunited with Oreo after the fire

Credit: Devon Live

A family has been reunited with their cat after it was thought she had died during a fire at their home.

Around 12 fire engines attended the incident on Friday evening (18 June) at the junction of Windsor Road and Cary Park Road in Torquay.

Crews managed to bring the blaze at the block of flats under control after nine hours.

One person has been taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation and burns.

It took firefighters around nine hours to get the blaze under control. Credit: Newton Abbot Fire Station

Meanwhile, several residents lost all their belongings while one family thought they had lost their cat.Daniel told Devon Live: "I’m in the flat next door to where it started. I was at work and had a phone call to say my house is on fire."I’ve lost all my possessions. All my clothes. 36 years of my life and my cat Oreo. She’s only a year old. She's locked inside. She can’t get out."However, minutes later, Daniel and his family were reunited with Oreo. "Two minutes prior, I had just accepted that the cat was dead," Daniel said.

I was in a bad state and then I heard the fireman shouting my name and he came running up to me with Oreo wrapped in a towel. I was just so overwhelmed.

Daniel said his family were "devastated" when they thought their cat had perished in the fire but were relieved to be reunited with her, thanks to the firefighters who rescued her.An investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place and there is currently a cordon in the area.

