Bristol opens mobile COVID testing site for pub and restaurant workers

A new mobile COVID-19 testing site has opened at Bristol Harbour, in the heart of the city's hospitality district.

Staff who work at pubs, bars and restaurants will be able to walk-in for a test at the centre on Hannover Quay, with no need to book.

It will be open from 9am to 3pm, seven days a week, and is also open to local residents who want to be tested.

The aim is to identify cases of infection early to reduce transmission rates Credit: BristolLive

Bristol's Deputy Mayor, Councillor Asher Craig said: "This additional site will provide access to asymptomatic PCR testing for all local residents, hospitality, leisure staff and business owners in the local area.

"Younger adults visiting the area for leisure activities are also welcome to make use of this facility.

"Infection rates in Bristol & across the country are rising, particularly in our younger population and groups of people who have not yet been vaccinated.

"Introducing this new PCR testing site for those groups will help us in identifying infection early, helping to self-isolate and cut off chains of transmission."

