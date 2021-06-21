Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust are celebrating the birth of 21 'miracle' babies since the introduction of a revolutionary medical service in 2015.

The service, known as Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), is for couples at a high risk of having a child with a genetic disorder.

It involves testing embryos created through IVF for a specific genetic condition or chromosomal abnormality.

The RD&E is the first hospital to offer this treatment in the South West, providing the service in collaboration with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The process used to include eight trips to Guy's Hospital but now patients only have to travel to the capital for two appointments, cutting out the expense and added stress of travel.

Following a series of miscarriages, Jamie and Frankie Banbury were referred for this service.

They were told that investigations had identified a genetic condition that causes recurrent miscarriages, or could result in them giving birth to a child with a severe life-limiting condition.

Despite being told there was a chance of them conceiving a child without the condition, their previous five pregnancies had ended in miscarriage.

“When we were told by a professional about PGD we were interested to see what it was about,” Frankie said.

“Our emotions of course at this time were all over the place, we didn't believe them at all when they said that we had a good chance with the treatment. We remained negative about the reality of becoming parents.”

The couple received the majority of their care in Exeter and did not have to return to London throughout the pregnancy at all.

The RD&E works closely with Guy's Hospital in London to provide the satellite treatment to high risk couples.

“This helped so much because this process was stressful enough without having to pay to travel and stay in London all the time.

"With work commitments, Exeter was that much easier and it meant they were close by if we had any problems.”

The service was a success for the couple, with Frankie giving birth to their daughter, Layla, who is now three.

“We will be forever thankful to the Exeter genetics team, Exeter maternity and gynaecology consultants and counsellors and the PGD team in London. Without them, we would be in a very different position than we are now.

"They couldn't have done any more – they were so supportive throughout.

"Layla is a wonderful sister to her beautiful cheeky brother Finn who is 15 months old - we are blessed to have two healthy miracle babies.

“The main thing I would love other people to take away from this is to please think before you speak: you don’t know how hurtful comments like ‘when are you going to start a family?’ or 'I thought you would have had a baby by now' can be to someone trying for a family or someone choosing not to want to start a family.

"As for anyone struggling with recurrent miscarriages and baby loss, I would recommend trying to keep that glimpse of hope.”

Emma Kivuva, Consultant Clinical Geneticist at the RD&E said that PGD can help couples who are at a high risk of having a child with serious genetic illness to have a healthy child.

“Being able to offer the majority of the treatment locally is of huge benefit to couples in the South West. This is particularly the case for couples who are already caring for a child with significant difficulties.

"For some families, travelling to London for multiple appointments would be very difficult, or impossible.

The satellite service in Exeter allows couples to benefit from the expertise of the PGD team at Guy’s and St Thomas’s, whilst minimising the stress and expense of frequent trips to London. This would not have been possible without the excellent care and support provided by our local Fertility team”.

