Glastonbury Tor descended into "complete chaos" after campers began an "illegal festival" at the site for the Summer Solstice, according to one B&B owner.

Numerous people came to Glastonbury celebrate the Pagan celebration, after Wiltshire's Stonehenge was closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

They spent the weekend at the National Trust site singing, dancing and chanting on the hill.

But not everyone was happy.

On behalf of Ashwell Lane Residents, B&B owner Bryan said the scenes were "extremely chaotic."

He said: "Glastonbury Tor has literally turned into an illegal festival this weekend. This was completely foreseeable as it's Solstice and Stonehenge is closed."The parking/traffic/anti-social behaviour issues surrounding the Tor have been known for quite some time yet nothing was done to prepare for this weekend and it is now complete chaos."Why have the police not closed the roads surrounding the Tor as they did previously on New Years?"Where are the parking wardens or National Trust park rangers enforcing the no camping rules?"There are approximately 60 vehicles parked all along the clearway, not to mention all the vehicles on Ashwell Lane, and at least 20-30 tents in the money box field alone."There are no toilets for visitors to the Tor so you can only imagine what has been taking place."Bryan added: "Our B&B guests last night hadn't been to Glastonbury for a few years and they commented that the town is 'completely going down the toilet' and they won't be back anytime soon."Many other guests have stated the same to us and these are people that have been visiting Glastonbury for decades. Our guests did not even bother to go up the Tor this visit as they felt intimidated."

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: "We recognise that the summer solstice is a spiritually important time of the year for many people, however camping, fires and amplified music are not permitted at Glastonbury Tor.

"We have urged people to follow government guidance on mass gatherings and not travel to the Tor for the Summer Solstice this year.

"We continue to remind visitors of the by-laws at the site and are working collaboratively with local authorities."

The Glastonbury Unauthorised Encampments Multi-Agency Group - consisting of the police, Somerset County Council, Glastonbury Town Council and Mendip District Council - has been contacted for comment.

