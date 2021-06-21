A fifteen-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of a disused building in Stroud on Friday 18 June.

Police attended Tricorn House in Westward Road shortly after 5:50pm, after it was reported that a body had been found at the back of the building.

The fifteen-year-old was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there is no indication anyone else was involved in it. A file is currently being prepared for the coroner, so an inquest can take place.

The boy's family are being supported by officers from Gloucestershire police.

Tributes have been left at outside Tricorn House. Credit: ITV News

The owners of the building have since agreed to block off all access points from today after being urgently requested to do so by Stroud District Council.

Council Leader Doina Cornell said as they do not own the building, they have limited powers. But she said: "we feel the sense of loss and anger in our community, and we want to help stop anything like this from happening again."

Multiple planning proposals for the site have been approved by the Council, but none have progressed. The Council are now working with Siobhan Baillie MP to liaise with the owners on progressing the site’s redevelopment.

Cornell added: "On behalf of all councillors and council officers, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who died, and the community of which he was such a big part."

The Council's Neighbourhood Wardens are stepping up patrols in the area and working with Gloucestershire Police.

This was a truly traumatic incident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this extremely upsetting time. Detective Chief Inspector Neil Smith

He added: "There were a number of people at the scene and what has happened will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the local community and beyond and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this."

Anyone who saw the incident and has not spoken to officers is being asked to call 101 and quote incident 444 of 18 June. Information can also be submitted by completing the form found here and referencing the same incident.

Read more: