A water engineer from Weston-super-Mare and a lettings manager from Exeter will enter the Love Island villa this summer.

Jake Cornish, 24, will star on the hit dating show as it returns to ITV after a year off caused by the pandemic.

Faye Winter, 26, will also be joining, having previously worked at East of Exe estate agency.

The first episode will air on Monday 28 June 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Love Island sees single contestants try to win £50,000 by finding love in a villa in Majorca.

Jake said he is joining the show having recently left a long-term relationship: "I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single.

"The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it."

Faye is also keen to make the most of new opportunities caused by the pandemic.

"In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun - amazing."

But the West Country duo could make a pairing, as Jack said he will be looking out for blonde women to couple up with on the show.

Exeter's Faye Winter is proud of her job as a lettings manager and says she's open to new experiences. Credit: ITV

"Looks wise, always gone for blondes.

"But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

"I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really.

"But when I’m single, I like having a good time!"

Jake also added that his 'ideal woman' is television personality Billie Faiers, best known for starring on ITV reality show, The Only Way is Essex.

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Weston-super-Mare and hopes to find love in the villa. Credit: ITV

He said Faiers - now Billie Shepherd - is his "dream woman."

"I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush."

Faye is very proud of her job and hopes to return after the show.

"I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team.

"I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants. My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work."

But Faye said her job does not mean the glamour of reality TV will be a shock.

"I try to make it [her job] as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, You’re staying outside'. It’s so fun."

Looking to the future, Faye hopes to own her own estate agency or charity shop.

"I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time."

However, the pair are not the first contestants on Love Island to come from the West Country.

In the last series, a 23-year-old Cornish heir dropped out after three days, following public criticism of his involvement in "trophy hunting."

Thousands signed a petition criticising the involvement of a Cornish contestant in 2020.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

