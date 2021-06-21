A dog reported as stolen from Perranporth in Cornwall has been reunited with her owner safe and well.

Nine-year-old Lola - a Patterdale terrier - was unharmed and is now home after she was found by police in Essex.

Lola was reported stole on June 6th Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police launched an investigation and issued an appeal for help to find the pet.

Lola went missing from the Twarnhayle Square area at around 1.30pm on Tuesday 8 June.

A 34-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released on police bail until 8 July.

