A young boy has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in South Gloucestershire.Emergency services were called to Francis Road in Ladden Garden Village, Yate, after the boy was hit by a car at around 6pm last night (June 21).The youngster was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a leg injury not believed to be life-threatening.Around four or five ambulance vehicles, three police cars and an air ambulance attended.The driver of the car has been arrested by police.Avon and Somerset Police said last night: "Police were called t Francis Road at approximately 6pm after reports that a vehicle was in collision with a child."The young male child has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with a leg injury."The driver of the vehicle has been arrested but has first been taken to hospital for a check-up with injuries not believed to be life-threatening."He will be taken into custody afterwards. Inquiries are ongoing at this time."

