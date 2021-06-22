Cornwall care home closes to visitors after residents catch Covid

A care home in Cornwall has closed to visitors following Covid cases - despite all residents being double vaccinated.

Kenwyn Care Home in Truro recorded an unspecified number of positive test results earlier this week.

All residents have been given two doses of a vaccine, while 94 per cent of staff have been doubled jabbed.

A spokesperson for the home said those with the virus were asymptomatic.

It has closed its doors to visitors and is no longer accepting any new residents, as per Public Health England’s guidance.

Cases in Cornwall

Cases in the county have risen over the past few weeks.

In total, 844 cases have been recorded in Cornwall in the past seven days - up 126 per cent on the previous seven days.

In the cluster area where Kenwyn Care Home is located, there were 11 positive cases of coronavirus in the seven-day period ending June 16.

Across Cornwall, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths and one hospitalisation in the seven days up to June 20.

The care home’s spokesperson added: “We can confirm that we have had individuals tested positive with Covid-19 at Kenwyn Care Home.”

