Over the weekend Cornwall Air Ambulance crews were tasked with several emergencies across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, including Perranporth, Treyarnon Bay and St Mary's.

Here's some of the beautiful views from the helicopter:

Credit: Cornwall Air Ambulance

Credit: Cornwall Air Ambulance

Credit: Cornwall Air Ambulance

Credit: Cornwall Air Ambulance

Credit: Cornwall Air Ambulance

Credit: Cornwall Air Ambulance

Read more: