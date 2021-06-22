Falklands flag flown in Plymouth for first time on conflict's anniversary

Play video

Dozens of people attended a service on Plymouth Hoe to remember those who served in the Falklands.

A special flag sent from the islands to mark the occasion was flown from the Belvedere Flag pole - the first time a Falklands flag has ever been flown in Plymouth before.

Two naval ships from the city - HMS Ardent and HMS Antelope - were lost during the conflict in 1982.

Military charity South Atlantic Medal Association (82) (SAMA 82) invited 50 Falklands veterans to watch the ceremony, which was attended by MPs Johnny Mercer and Luke Pollard as well as new recruits from HMS Raleigh.

Lord Mayor of Plymouth Cllr Terri Beer said it was a huge honour to be part of the ceremony especially as someone with military connections.

She said: "As a teenager looking out to Plymouth Sound, watching the ships come back, it was an absolutely wonderful sight.

"It was very emotional I recall, both my mother and I were crying, even though we didn't have anyone serving on those ships."

Peter Robinson and Peter Holdgate reflect on the Falklands War at Plymouth Hoe Credit: ITV West Country

Other notable guests included Cpl Peter Robinson, whose image as 'The Yomper' with the British flag on his backpack became a national symbol of the Falklands War.

After helping to raise the flag, he said: "The period of June is always significant because I think everyone would have lost someone they knew or knew of.

"I lost a few mates out there and I always think of them this time of year."

The man behind 'The Yomper' picture was also at the ceremony.

Peter Holdgate, former Royal Marine and Plymouth Herald photographer, said it was a case of right place right time to capture the image.

"Peter and I hadn't slept for two or three days, we were making our way to Stanley," he explained.

"We must have walked for about an hour or two hours like that, and then all of a sudden the wind blew, filled the flag and we could see Stanley in the background and it just made the picture."

A helicopter flyover from RNAS Culdrose and the unveiling of a memorial bench also marked the occasion.

