Small earthquake recorded off the coast of Cornwall

A small earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Cornwall.

Data shows the tremor happened around 15 miles north west of Trevose Head, near Constantine Bay, in the Padstow area.

It had a magnitude of 0.5, which is the equivalent of a large hand grenade.

Earthquakes which have a magnitude below 2.5 are not usually felt but can be recorded by seismographs.

The earthquake took place around fifteen miles out at sea.

Thousands are recorded every year but they are rare in Cornwall.

The quake was recorded at 1.43am on Monday, May 31, and has now been added to the British Geological Survey’s list of recent earthquakes.

In 2019, a similar seismic event was recorded off the coast of Cornwall near Portreath.

