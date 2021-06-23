Car left 'nose down' after toppling into alleyway in Dawlish

A motorist had to be helped out of his car after it ended up "nose down" in an alleyway in Dawlish.

Dramatic pictures posted online by the fire brigade show the vehicle after it toppled over a grass bank into a walkway, six feet below.

The emergency services were called to the incident at Hospital Hill just before noon today, Wednesday 23 June.

The fire brigade and paramedics were called to the scene on Wednesday, June 23. Credit: Dawlish Fire Station

Firefighters managed to help the driver out of the car and placed him into the care of the paramedics.

A post on the Dawlish Fire Station's Facebook page read: "Fire engines from Dawlish, Teignmouth and a Heavy Rescue Vehicle from Middlemoor were all sent to a report of a car that had dropped down a ravine.

"On arrival crews confirmed that this car had fallen approximately 6ft down a bank and the driver was still inside. The casualty was not physically trapped but was assisted out by fire crews and left with Paramedics. Crews made the vehicle safe."

