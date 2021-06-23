Devon County Show set to go ahead with Covid safety measures

Play video

Organisers of this year's Devon County Show say they are confident that it can go ahead and be Covid safe.

It will be the 125th year of the event which last year had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

This year, with extra measures in place like covid marshals making sure public health guidelines are followed, the three day show is due to start on 2 July.

Show Manager, Sam MacKenzie-Gree, said: "We have a 183-acre showground and doesn't include our carparks, we've got lots and lots of space and that is why agricultural shows are safe events.

"They are outdoors, there is lots of space, we are monitoring numbers, we have got a limit on our tickets so there won't be big crowds.

"It will just be a really lovely day out for everybody and great to get back and great to see all our businesses trading again, the animals back in the rings and just to kind of get back to a bit of normality."

In previous years, on average around 90,000 people attend Devon County Show over the three days, this year ticket sales are being limited to 25,000 a day.

Organisers have moved the event to July and are hoping for dry weather as there will be fewer inside areas, with traders setting up stalls outside.

Sam MacKenzie-Gree said: "The show normally takes place in May and so marquees are a little more vital at that time of year but in July the weather is hopefully warmer.

"A lot of our events and displays will take place outside this year and don't need the covering of a marquee and especially things like our food hall, for those traders it will be a bit more like a farmers market rather than inside a big marquee."Agricultural shows have been on the Government's permitted list since April. Part of the criteria is that such events are mostly outside and crowds are able to arrive throughout an extended period of time and have a large site to disperse over.

Devon County Show will be the first agricultural show in the country to return with animals.

A spokesperson for East Devon District Council said: "The County Show has been working to guidance provided by the Association of Shows and Agricultural Organisations which East Devon District Council’s officers have acknowledged is the right thing to do.

"EDDC’s officers are of the opinion that the Devon County Show’s proposals demonstrate that they can meet the guidance on Covid secure precautions, although obviously they will rely very heavily on competent and diligent management throughout."The Devon County Show is estimated to bring around twenty million pounds to the local economy.

