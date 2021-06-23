Elton John will say make a farewell performance to fans in Bristol next year with a concert at the city's Ashton Gate stadium.

It will be his last show in the South West as the singer concludes his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.

He'll bring what he's promises to be "the most spectacular production I've ever had" to the home of Bristol City on Wednesday 22 June next year.

Tickets for the show will go on sale next week - from 10am on Wednesday 30 June.

Elton says: "I'm coming to you today with an announcement I've been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

He added: "I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."

Elton says his Bristol show will be the final time he plays live to fans in the West Country. Credit: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Jenny Hutchinson, Head of Venue and Events at Ashton Gate, said: “We are so excited to be able to welcome Elton John back to Ashton Gate and to be part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour.

“After the difficult last 15 months of Covid it is critical that we get the events industry back on track. We know that the Summer Series of concerts in 2019 at Ashton Gate provided a huge economic stimulus to the city – with hotels, hospitality and retailers all reporting a spike during the Summer Series.

“It is a real honour and privilege to be selected alongside the other incredible venues – like Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the San Siro in Milan and Liverpool’s Anfield. It promises to be an amazing evening with one of the all-time greats.”

The tour will start on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt. As well as playing in Bristol, Elton will also perform in Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland and Swansea.

The show takes the audience on a musical journey through the singer's 50-year career with never-before-seen photos and videos, set to the tune of some of Elton's songs, including, Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Philadelphia Freedom.

