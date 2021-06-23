Falmouth Tall Ships event cancelled due to Covid uncertainty

Organisers of Falmouth Tall Ships have cancelled the event because of ongoing Covid uncertainty.

Falmouth Town Council, the Falmouth Town Team, the Falmouth Tall Ships Association and key strategic partners announced yesterday (June 22) that the event - planned for August 17 to 19 - will not be going ahead.

They said the highly transmissible Delta variant - which continues to severely affect international travel and the events sector - is a key factor in their decision.

Parade of Sail in Falmouth bay.

Possible options for an alternative are being worked on, which will be announced by the team in near future.

The Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Steve Eva, said: “This is of course disappointing news but understandable.

"We know the tall ships events are loved by many people in Falmouth, Cornwall and further afield but given the current situation and in particular the challenges faced by the ships and their captains, it is the correct decision based on the information available at this moment in time.

"I know that a lot of work has gone into the planning of the event by the Town Team and partners, and I’d like to thank them all for their efforts.”

Read more: