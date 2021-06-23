Graffiti telling tourists to 'go home' sprayed near Cornwall's Minack Theatre

Graffiti telling tourists to "go home" has been sprayed outside one of Cornwall's biggest tourist attractions.

The message was written on the road leading up to the Minack Theatre in Porthcurno.

It reads: "Tourists go home, no second homes".

The graffiti is a short distance from the Minack Theatre's welcome sign. Credit: BPM Media

The incident has been reported to Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police.

This is not the first time vandalism has appeared at a Cornish beauty spot.

Earlier this month, a section of the South West Coast Path near Looe was vandalised with hateful words towards visitors, too.

Both residents and visitors have expressed their "disgust" at the growing animosity towards holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to stop the second home 'threat' in Cornwall.

It calls for a higher levy on second home tax, to help build affordable homes for locals.

