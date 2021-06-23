Police are concerned about the welfare of a boy from Weston-super-Mare who has not been seen since Friday 18 June.

Sixteen-year-old Cailum was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, a white T-shirt and grey joggers.

He is described as being white, of a fair build, five foot nine inches, with curly blond/ brown hair.

The young boy has only been identified as Cailum. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are concerned about the boy's welfare and are launching a public appeal. They urge that anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 999 and quote reference number 5221136711.

Their appeal adds that "any other information that could assist police can be communicated via the non-emergency number 101."

