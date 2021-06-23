Man with ‘grenade’ prompts armed police response in Plymouth city centre

Police pictured on Derry's Cross roundabout in Plymouth city centre.

Armed police sealed off an area of Plymouth city centre after reports a man had a grenade.

Firearms officers blocked off Derry Street, near Derry’s Cross roundabout, on Tuesday (22 June) evening around 5pm.

It followed reports a man was armed with a hand grenade.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place while officers were accompanied by a Royal Navy bomb disposal unit.

The Royal Navy's bomb disposal unit at the scene.

Police said the “object” was later removed and the man detained.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “Police were called to Derry Street at around 5pm yesterday evening, with a report that a man had a grenade.

“Firearms officers attended and a man was detained at around 7.30pm and a cordon of approximately 100-metres was put in place as a precaution while the Royal Navy’s EOD team attended to remove the object. 

“The cordon was removed at around 11pm.”

