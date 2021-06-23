Man with ‘grenade’ prompts armed police response in Plymouth city centre
Armed police sealed off an area of Plymouth city centre after reports a man had a grenade.
Firearms officers blocked off Derry Street, near Derry’s Cross roundabout, on Tuesday (22 June) evening around 5pm.
It followed reports a man was armed with a hand grenade.
A 100-metre cordon was put in place while officers were accompanied by a Royal Navy bomb disposal unit.
Police said the “object” was later removed and the man detained.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “Police were called to Derry Street at around 5pm yesterday evening, with a report that a man had a grenade.
“Firearms officers attended and a man was detained at around 7.30pm and a cordon of approximately 100-metres was put in place as a precaution while the Royal Navy’s EOD team attended to remove the object.
“The cordon was removed at around 11pm.”
