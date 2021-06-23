More speed cameras coming to Devon and Cornwall as part of police crackdown

Extra police officers and safety camera vans are to be deployed on South West roads as part of a renewed crackdown on speeding.

Devon and Cornwall Police has announced a raft of new measures to catch motorists exceeding the speed limit.

The force will employ six extra speed detection officers, four safety camera vans and two portable camera systems.

It comes after community speed watch groups recorded more than 2,000 incidents of speeding in the past month, leading to more than 1,700 letters being issued.

Extra measures are being brought in to catch speeding drivers (pictured: a stock image of a car driving past a speed camera).

‘Significantly increase teams in the region’

Superintendent Adrian Leisk, who is the force’s strategic lead for roads policing, said: “Community speed watch teams across Devon and Cornwall are hugely valuable and assist us heavily in highlighting issues and drivers of concern.

“While driver education is vital to improving the safety of road users, enforcement has also proven to be a very effective deterrent.

We intend to significantly increase the number of active teams in the region, as well as the level of support they receive, over the next 12 months. We also plan to deploy more speed detection officers within community speed watch teams so those groups will give us greater reach to issue on-the-spot fines and report drivers who are caught breaking the law. Supt Leisk

According to a study by the AA, three quarters (74 per cent) of people believe drivers can get away with a variety of motoring offences because of a lack of traffic police officers.

The study of more than 15,500 drivers said they felt only one in six (16 per cent) people would be caught and punished for careless driving.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, added: “Devon and Cornwall Police are responsible for policing the largest road network of any force in England and Wales, whilst road safety is consistently one of the biggest concerns for the public across the two counties.

“When they work well, community speed watch schemes enable local people to take a stand against speeding in their communities and support the police to promote safe and responsible driving.”

Read more: